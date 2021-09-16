Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Rises By 161.5%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the August 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Whitehaven Coal has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

