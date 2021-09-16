ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart Buys 4,000 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SSTI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,720.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSTI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

