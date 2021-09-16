Showcase (SHO) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $443,488.98 and $87,014.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00074623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00124813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00180661 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.31 or 0.07508048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,100.86 or 1.00058794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.25 or 0.00897086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002795 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars.

