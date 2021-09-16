ShowHand Reaches Market Cap of $44,330.42 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $44,330.42 and $484.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 65.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00141628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00804235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046186 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.