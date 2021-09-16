SHPING Trading Up 59.2% This Week (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $203,527.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00140018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.86 or 0.00797331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00045913 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,775,208 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

