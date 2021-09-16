Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $810,879.00

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00141878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.96 or 0.00804828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046574 BTC.

About Shroom.Finance

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

