SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SIBN stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $148,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $549,108. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 40.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SI-BONE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

