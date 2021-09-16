SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Up 4.7%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 15,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 309,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.40.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $148,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $549,108 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

