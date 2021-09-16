SIBCoin Market Cap Tops $724,516.46 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $724,516.46 and $2,441.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,827.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.59 or 0.07429934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.60 or 0.00388067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.01335106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00121259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.15 or 0.00554392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.17 or 0.00512618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.66 or 0.00342192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006302 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,415,880 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

