Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 775,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 278.63, a PEG ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

