Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.64

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.48, with a volume of 103303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.99.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.