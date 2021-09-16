Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SIEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

SIEGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.99. 97,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,252. The company has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

