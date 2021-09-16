SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SIFCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 46.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 7,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,283. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $50.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

