Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.13

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 2083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

