Signata One Day Volume Hits $417,271.00 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Signata has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $417,271.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can now be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Signata has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00061871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00140235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.39 or 0.00797798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,266 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

