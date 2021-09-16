Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

