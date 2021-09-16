Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SLGN. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.93 on Thursday. Silgan has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

