Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $81.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

