Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.62. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.95 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SIMO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.34. 583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,245. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

