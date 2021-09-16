Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.10

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €140.10 ($164.82) and traded as low as €136.70 ($160.82). Siltronic shares last traded at €136.70 ($160.82), with a volume of 2,923 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

