Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Down 64.8% in August

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. 146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 206,046 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 303,397 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

