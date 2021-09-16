Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after buying an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,947,000 after buying an additional 496,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 48,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

