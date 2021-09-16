Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 590,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

