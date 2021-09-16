Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,352 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,275,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

SPG stock opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.