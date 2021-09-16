Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $131.15 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

