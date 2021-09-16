Simple Software Solutions Hits 24-Hour Volume of $56.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $125,211.19 and approximately $56.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,030,556 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

