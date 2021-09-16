Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Position Decreased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488,952 shares during the period. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 28.61% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $26,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,164,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

SPYC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.18. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,815. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.