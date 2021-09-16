Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 158.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507,298 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 29.56% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $74,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 565,031 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 875.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 361,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 324,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 443,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $31.44. 399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

