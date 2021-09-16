SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Tops $11.13 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $356.89 million and $11.13 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00141228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.82 or 0.00805724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046343 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

