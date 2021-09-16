SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,489.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $232.27.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,072,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $9,468,176. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in SiTime in the second quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

