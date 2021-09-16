Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,280 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,984 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

XLNX opened at $157.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

