Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 223,729 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.16% of Cameco worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 1,685.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,223 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.73 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

