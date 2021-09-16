Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 345.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.14% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

