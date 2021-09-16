Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,498 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

