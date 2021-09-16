Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 266,741 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1,037.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.36% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

