Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,986 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $398.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.43. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

