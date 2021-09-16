Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 46,632 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 370,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

