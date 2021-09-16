Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 336,200 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 336,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 1.70% of Navios Maritime Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMM stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $607.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. Equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

