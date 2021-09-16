Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $183.65 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

