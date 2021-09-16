Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE:ICE opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

