Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,304 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

