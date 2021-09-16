Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,777 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NWL shares. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.