Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.16% of YETI worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.