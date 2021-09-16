Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.03 Million Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.37% of Canadian Solar worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

CSIQ stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

