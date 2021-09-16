Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.93 Million Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 663.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,774 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX opened at $168.08 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

