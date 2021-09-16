Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.37 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 493,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,866,000 after purchasing an additional 149,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $207.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.70.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.