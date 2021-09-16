Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.95 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

ROK stock opened at $317.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

