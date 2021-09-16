Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,254 shares of company stock valued at $68,833,228. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $259.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.73 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

