Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.82 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 664.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KE were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,340 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of KE stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.