Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $440.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.